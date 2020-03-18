Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s an almost eerie sight at Highland Park Village.
Multiple high-end stores have not only closed, but they’ve moved all their merchandise out of site making the place look like a ghost town.
All that can be seen from the street are empty shelves.
A security guard at the outdoor shopping center tells CBS 11 about half the stores have closed up shop for at least the next two weeks.
Many other shops, malls, restaurants and businesses in North Texas and across the nation have closed temporarily during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Simon Property Group is closing all malls and outlets until March 29.
That includes seven malls in North Texas.