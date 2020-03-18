



– A district judge has sentenced a North Texas man to life behind bars, plus 370 years, for his repeated sexual assault of a 9-year-old girl and other crimes.

Late last year Billy Ryan Devenport pled guilty to the continuous sexual abuse of the girl. Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain, who prosecuted the case, explained some of the torment the child went through. “Not only did he [Devenport] sexually abuse the victim repeatedly for months, he convinced her that this was normal behavior, recording much of the abuse.”

Officials say they began investigating after the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received an online tip about someone uploading suspected child porn images into their Google account and that the pictures were believed to be unique and not already circulating on the internet.

Officials reviewed the images, found the GPS coordinates embedded in the files, and matched an address that lead to Devenport. Further investigation showed the girl in the uploaded images was a current resident in Aledo.

When searching the 36-year-old man’s home, which police said was in deplorable condition with rotting food, dirty clothes and trash everywhere, officials found several cell phones, laptops, tablets, and memory cards, which yielded thousands of images of child pornography.

Devenport, an Aledo resident, also pled guilty to 10 counts of promotion of child pornography, 17 counts of possession of child pornography, and possession of less than a gram of methamphetamine.

“This defendant had thousands of images and videos of child pornography on several devices depicting some of most depraved acts you could imagine with children as young as 3-years-old,” Swain said. “He had an entire collection focused on bondage and sexual torture of elementary school aged kids.”

The sentence was handed down by District Judge Graham Quisenberry in Weatherford after Devenport elected to have his punishment determined from the bench instead of by a jury. The punishment, life for the sexual abuse and 370 years on the child porn counts, was the maximum available under Texas law and will be served consecutively.