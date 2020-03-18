



So much has changed in our lives in just the last week because of COVID-19, that we likely are all feeling some degree of anxiety around what’s happening.

Dr. Gonzalo Perez-Garcia, a psychiatrist with Texas Health Dallas, told CBS 11 that one of the best things you can do is take a break.

“There is too much of a good thing,” said Dr. Perez-Garcia. “Especially when there are multiple cable channels 24 hours a day, twitter feeds and all that.”

The doctor suggested to take a step back when it all gets to be a little too much. Play a game with the kids, meditate, unwind and don’t forget to connect with family members that may be by themselves.

“Reaching out to love ones who might not have loved ones with them, whether it’s through FaceTime, over the phone, or even a text, to kind of make sure they don’t feel too alone.”

Dr. Perez-Garcia said it’s important that you’re not overly-stressed, but you do want a healthy amount of anxiety. He said you should be anxious enough that you wash your hands frequently and sneeze into your elbow, but you shouldn’t be so stressed that you’re afraid to touch a loved one who’s not sick.

It’s not just adults who feel the stress. Kids can also be affected by all the changes that are happening. The CDC recommends you take the time to talk to them, and answer their questions. Be sure to reassure them that they are safe, but that it’s ok to feel upset. Let them know how you cope with stress so they can learn from you. Also try to keep with their regular routines, and if they’re stuck at home create a schedule for learning, relaxing and fun.

