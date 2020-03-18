ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Arlington Wednesday afternoon after the first coronavirus-related death was reported in North Texas. He talked about various recommendations by federal officials after it was learned that the man who died lived at a retirement home.
It was announced Tuesday evening that Patrick James, who lived at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, died on Sunday and had tested positive for COVID-19.
During a news conference Wednesday, Abbott outlined some recommendations by federal officials due to the fact that James lived at a center of people who are at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus.
He said officials have recommended that every person inside the center be tested even if they did not have close contact with James and that those who did have contact with him be tested as soon as possible.
Abbott said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is sending a team to Arlington after it was recommended that there be an increase and improved infection control at the center.
Whitley said James had an underlying health condition and that he was hospitalized last Thursday and tested positive on Saturday.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.