Officials Recommend Every Person Be Tested At Arlington Retirement Home Where Man Died From Coronavirus It was announced Tuesday evening that Patrick James, who lived at the Texas Masonic Retirement Center in Arlington, died on Sunday and had tested positive for COVID-19.

Dallas Mavericks Donate $100K To Nonprofits Impacted By Coronavirus: 'We're All In This Together'“There are so many people who need help right now. We want to do our part to get them the support they need,” said Cynt Marshall, CEO of the Mavericks.