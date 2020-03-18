WATCH AT 3PM:Tarrant County News Conference On Coronavirus Emergency Declaration
TEXAS (CBSDFW/AP) — As government officials across the country warn about the dangers of the coronavirus, they’re doing so predominantly in English.

They’re potentially not reaching the millions of Spanish speakers in the U.S. who aren’t proficient in English to make sure they know how to stay healthy during a global pandemic.

In Arizona, the health department website doesn’t have Spanish-language updates. But in Washington state, where most coronavirus deaths in the U.S. have occurred, officials have led the way in Spanish messaging and reaching people in many other languages.

Advocacy groups and Spanish-language media are filling in the gaps as cities and states say they’re working to translate guidance.

