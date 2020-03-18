



A source tells CBS 11 News that Collin County appears to have its first death due to coronovirus.

The patient was male. His body was sent to the medical examiner.

This would be the second death thus far in North Texas linked to COVID-19.

Collin County confirmed its ninth positive case of coronavirus Wednesday morning — a 32-year-old Plano woman.

It was the county’s newest case since Sunday afternoon. The woman has no underlying conditions and is a resident of Plano. However, details on possible travel history was not released.

She is also Plano’s third confirmed case.

Officials also said there are currently 66 people who are under monitoring for COVID-19 in Collin County.

The number of cases throughout North Texas is expected to quickly increase as more testing, such as drive-thru options, becomes available. Officials expect the number of tests performed each day in North Texas to grow through the coming weeks.

On Monday, Collin County Judge Chris Hill issued a disaster declaration in order to mitigate the potential spread of coronavirus. This includes asking residents to postpone or cancel events and gatherings, which has also been recommended by the CDC.