CORPUS CHRISTI (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Unlike other major cities in Texas — including Dallas, Fort Worth, Austin and Houston — Corpus Christi has not shut down its bars or restaurants amid concerns over COVID-19.
One woman was killed and another injured in a shooting on St. Patrick’s Day at an Irish pub in the southeast Texas city.
The shooting happened Tuesday night at Molly’s Irish Sports Pub and a suspect is in custody, police spokesman Travis Pace said.
When officers arrived, they found one woman dead and another who had been shot in the torso, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported. Police interviewed witnesses and identified a suspect, who was later arrested after a brief foot chase, Pace said.
The suspect’s name was not immediately released but Pace said that person will likely face charges of murder and aggravated assault.
Pace said the investigation was ongoing but “it’s not a random act of violence.”
So far officials in Corpus Christi have only issued orders limiting the number of people allowed at private and public gatherings to curb potential coronavirus spread.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)