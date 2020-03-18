WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Forecast
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – While officers were looking into a shooting in Dallas late Tuesday evening, police said suspects inside a vehicle drove by and fired shots at those officers.

Police said they responded to a shots fired call in the 100 block of N. Masters Drive near Elam Road in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. When they arrived, they found a group of people standing around in the area.

According to police, one person was detained while the others ran away.

As that person was being questioned, police said a vehicle came by and shots were fired towards the officers. The officers did not return fire.

There were no officers hit by gunfire and no injuries reported.

Descriptions of the vehicle or the possible suspects were not available as police continue to investigate.

Police did not say if the person who was detained faced any charges.

