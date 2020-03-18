NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Many retailers are setting aside time for their most vulnerable customers to shop.
Target, Tom Thumb and Albertson’s have acknowledged that older adults and people with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to COVID-19, or the coronavirus.
The stores are part of a growing number dedicating time or opening earlier for senior shoppers and other at-risk groups.
Target is reserving the first hour of each Wednesday for those at risk.
Tom Thumb and Albertson’s are doing the same, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. every Tuesday and Thursday.
Both Dollar General and Whole Foods will allow customers 60 and older to shop one hour before regular hours, every day.
Because of panic shopping, which has left store shelves empty, at-risk groups including seniors have had difficulty getting supplies.
Most retailers are not requiring identification or proof of age and are only “encouraging” other shoppers to plan around these windows.