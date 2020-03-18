WATCH AT 3PM:Tarrant County News Conference On Coronavirus Emergency Declaration
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – As more people begin to be tested for the coronavirus in North Texas the number of positive cases continues to climb — including in Tarrant County.

Officials with Tarrant County Public Health (TCPH) have declared two more positive cases of COVID-19 in the area. That brings the number of positive cases in the county to at least 8.

While it is unsure where the individuals may have contracted the virus, officials have confirmed one person had traveled out of state. The travel history of the other case is still pending.

“Both of these cases have been isolated at home after developing symptoms,” TCPH Director Vinny Taneja said in a statement.

Officials in Tarrant County confirmed that a “senior adult” who died Sunday had tested positive for the virus.

COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.

Other North Texas counties are also seeing spikes in positive COVID-19 cases. Dallas County officials announced 11 new cases Wednesday morning — bringing the total there to at least 39. Officials in Collin County have confirmed its ninth positive case of coronavirus.

Nationwide the number of positive novel coronavirus cases is approaching 4,000.

