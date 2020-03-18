



– A surge in demand for face masks is also creating a surge in fraud against a North Richland Hills company.

Prestige Ameritech is one of the biggest makers of face masks in the United States.

The company’s website states, “Criminals have created fake websites and email addresses posing as Prestige Ameritech.”

It also says, “One in particular has a salesperson named Greg Kelsey with prestige-ameritech.com…”

Spokesperson Mike Bowen tells the CBS 11 I-Team, “Godaddy.Com shut down the one fraudulent website that we knew about. If there are more, we’re not aware of them. There isn’t a practical way to stop someone from claiming that they are Prestige Ameritech or Ginger Allen.“

Prestige Ameritech wants to hear from you if you know of anyone or any website using their name or the name “ProGear Health.”

The Federal Trade Commission would also like to hear from you.

It alerted the I-Team to this latest scam.

FTC Spokesperson James Elliott told the I-Team, “You should be wary of online fake coronavirus charities and COVID-19 scams. The Federal Trade Commission is monitoring the marketplace for these and other coronavirus-related scams and will be following-up on these and other leads from the public and our law enforcement partners.”

