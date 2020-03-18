AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A dean and a student from the University of Texas at Austin have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced.
In a statement released Wednesday, UT President Gregory L. Fenves said the university learned that School of Undergraduate Studies Dean Brent Iverson tested positive, as well as the first student.
Iverson has been in self-isolation since Friday and reports that he is feeling well. The student has not been identified.
President Fenves said they expect “many more cases” will be detected during the coming days and weeks.
“This is a deeply unsettling time for all of us. I know that so many of you are very concerned about your health and, especially, the well-being of those in your life and our community who are most vulnerable to the virus. Please know that our staff members are working tirelessly to provide support to all who need it.”
Individuals who have had potential exposure to COVID-19 patients will be directly notified by public health officials in coordination with Austin Public Health.