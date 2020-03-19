WEATHERLINE OF STORMS MOVING ACROSS DFW | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Johnson County Thursday evening.

The emergency manager said the case is in the northern part of the county.

Neither the age or gender of the patient has been released at this time.

To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.

