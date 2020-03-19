Comments
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A second positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Johnson County Thursday evening.
The emergency manager said the case is in the northern part of the county.
We were notified of a second positive case of CoV19 in the northern part of Johnson County. We were not notified of age, sex or current disposition. Additional info may follow tomorrow.
— Johnson County EM (@jocotx_em) March 20, 2020
Neither the age or gender of the patient has been released at this time.
