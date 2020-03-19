IRVING, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Are hospitals in North Texas ready for the predicted influx in coronavirus patients?

For months now, DFW’s 90 hospitals have been preparing for the worst.

Stephen Love, the CEO of the DFW Hospital Council, said local hospital officials began working on a coronavirus contingency plan in late December.

At the time, hospitals increased orders of medical supplies, including ventilators. Love said North Texas benefits from the purchasing power that comes from having several large hospital groups.

Love, who serves as a spokesperson for DFW hospitals, said local hospitals are starting to see an increase in patients but not a surge.

The 90 area hospitals have a total of more than 14,000 hospital beds and on average at any given time around 5,000 are available

Love said available beds constantly fluctuates but said currently availability is near average.

If those beds were to fill up during a surge of patients, Governor Greg Abbott said local hospitals are prepared to use medical tents.

“Medical tents are self-contained units,” Abbott said Thursday at a news conference. “They can provide complete care and that’s the first choice that many hospitals have access to.”

If tents are not enough, there are old unused hospital buildings and even unused hotels that local hospitals have identified in their contingency plan.

Health officials across the country have also raised the concern about having enough ventilators.

Love said local hospitals are conducting a regional count on available ventilators daily and additional units have been ordered.

Love, however, declined to say how many ventilators are currently available or discuss the contingency plan if hospitals were to run out.

“I think it’s premature to have that conversation,” he said. “Let’s hope if we follow the orders for social distancing set out by county judges and the governor that we flatten the curve we won’t have to worry about that.”

Along with following the guidelines for social distancing, hospital official say people can help by not showing up at a hospital demanding a test. Officials are urging people to trust their primary doctor’s recommendation when it comes to testing and not add stress to the hospital system by showing up wanting a test.