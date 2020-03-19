FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth has been given permission to open for a three-day blood drive this weekend after restrictions were imposed on places like restaurants, entertainment venues and more.
On Wednesday, Mayor Betsy Price announced an updated emergency declaration due to the outbreak of coronavirus. This declaration included closing down dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, clubs and more and limiting events or mass gatherings to no more than 50 people.
Although Billy Bob’s closed its doors to entertainment, it will be open this weekend for a blood care drive in conjunction with Carter BloodCare thanks to special permission from Mayor Price.
The dates and times for the blood drive are as follows:
- Friday, March 20: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
- Saturday, March 21: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday, March 22: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Donors will be directed to parking and the entrance to the 81 Club at Billy Bob’s.
According to Carter BloodCare, the 81 Club “allows for the recommended social distancing between donor beds and in waiting areas.”
Appointments for Friday and Saturday are recommended to help avoid crowding, officials said.
“The blood banking industry is facing a national emergency and is asking all eligible blood donors to help out,” Carter BloodCare said in a news release.