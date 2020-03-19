WEATHER
LINE OF STORMS MOVING ACROSS DFW | Alerts | Radar | Forecast | Weather App
Video
North Texas Doctor Talks Truths, Myths Of Coronavirus
CBS 11 talked to Dr. Minh Nghi with Texas Health Fort Worth about a range of topics on COVID-19 from how it compares to the flu to whether or not pets can transmit it.
15 minutes ago
Scott Padgett's Weather Forecast
Rain chances continue through the weekend but will end as sunny skies and warmer weather sneak into the forecast Tuesday.
21 minutes ago
Dallas Police Department Confirms 1st Positive Coronavirus Case In Officer
The officer working out of Northeast Patrol tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday.
23 minutes ago
Latest Headlines
Carrollton Driver License Office Employee 1 Of 2 From DPS With Coronavirus
Two Texas Department of Public Safety employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
Latest Forecast
Weather Stories
Confirmed: Tornado Caused Damage In Rural North Texas
A weather service survey team examined damage caused by the storm late Wednesday night south of Graham, about 80 miles northwest of Fort Worth.
National Weather Service Issues Tornado Watch For 11 North Texas Counties
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 11 North Texas counties.
Residents Wake To Assess Damage After Tornado Hits Wise County
Cleanup is expected to begin this morning across parts of North Texas after a tornado touched down late Wednesday night.
Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys Bringing Back Offensive Line Depth; Re-Sign Veteran Joe Looney
Looney and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
Rangers
Report: MLB Postponing Opening Day To May Due To COVID-19 Outbreak
In accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidelines, Major League Baseball has pushed back opening day of the 2020 season to May.
Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks Players Encourage And Practice "Social Distancing" During Coronavirus Outbreak
"Social Distancing" is in full effect in the NBA, and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell sent out a video earlier this week to remind fans to do the same.
Stars
Dallas Mavericks, Fans Take Precautions As Coronavirus Concerns Grow
At Sunday’s Dallas Mavericks game, coronavirus concerns have fans taking extra precautions.
Latest Videos
Latest Headlines
Changing the World, One Sandwich at a Time.
Step Right Up to Lone Star Circus School
Sweet Treat Lessons at Funkytown Donuts
Six Flags Over Texas Debuts 'El Diablo' The World’s Tallest Loop Coaster
We hear it's a devil of a ride! El Diablo, the 14th loop coaster at Six Flags Over Texas, opens to the public today.
Eat "Sleep" and Play at The Statler
You don't have to go far to get away this summer. Taryn Jones finds out why staying at The Statler Hotel is like taking a trip back in time.
AA Pilots, Flight Attendants Unions Share Concerns, Welcome Feds Help Amid Flight Cuts
Airlines have requested $50 billion in assistance from the federal government during the coronavirus pandemic.
