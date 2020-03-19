Comments
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Due to increasing concerns around the coronavirus in North Texas, Children’s Health is using its Virtual Visit app to offer free COVID-19 screenings.
Adriana Lantzy with Children’s Health said the decision was made so the community could have access to “safe and convenient care from their comfort of their home.”
App users can consult board-certified physicians, clinicians and nurse practitioners from their smartphone, tablet or computer at any time of day.
The free COVID-19 screenings will be offered until further notice through the app with the code: COVID19.
To learn more about protecting yourself from COVID-19, visit the CDC website here.