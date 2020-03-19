NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Major League Soccer has suspended match play for 30 days, as the league continues to assess the impact of coronavirus with its medical task force and public health officials.
FC Dallas President Dan Hunt said the team “completely supports the decision” to postpone play.
Head coach Luchi Gonzalez said the team is prioritizing health and family as COVID-19 fears sweep across the nation.
Gonzalez tweeted, “Our thoughts are with everyone during this challenging time. We’re disappointed the MLS season has paused, but we absolutely support the league’s decision. We’ll find creative ways to stay fit and ready for what’s next.”
MLS Commissioner Don Garber said the league will communicate plans for the continuation of the 2020 season at the appropriate time.