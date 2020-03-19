



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has imposed statewide restrictions on school, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and more in an effort to combat the continuing spread of COVID-19.

During a news conference Thursday, Abbott declared a public health disaster in Texas as confirmed cases of coronavirus and deaths from the disease rise throughout the state. He said there were more than 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Texas as of 12 p.m. Thursday.

“We’re proud to say that the state of Texas is filled with outstanding leaders at the local level. Leaders who have done a remarkable job of safeguarding their communities and responding to the early stages of the coronavirus,” Abbott said.

The governor issued an executive order to set up statewide restrictions for the next two weeks.

With this order, Abbott declared that every person in Texas must avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and that the dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, clubs and more must close. Restaurants can still provide drive-thru, takeout or delivery services.

Other places where people would gather such as gyms and entertainment venues shall also be closed.

Abbott said all schools will be closed or, in some cases, remain closed to prevent further spread. Schools have already begun shifting to online means of education.

The governor also said that visitors at nursing homes, retirement centers or long-term health facilities will not be allowed during this order.

Abbott also made mention that this order is not a “shelter in place.” Texans are still able to go out if need be, such as going to grocery store, but they should be aware of the restrictions in place.

Although residents are still allowed to go to work, Abbott recommended that employees be allowed to work from home, if possible.

“Government entities and businesses will continue providing essential services. Offices and work places , they remain open, but I should only ask for essential employees to report to the place of work, where feasible, allow and encourage employees to work from home and other remote sites. And employees who do go to work should practice both good hygiene as well as best practices in order to minimize exposure to and transmission of COVID-19,” Abbott said.

This order goes into effect at midnight Friday and will last until midnight on April 3.

“No one responds to challenges better than Texans. Let’s muster our traditional Texas spirit and together, defeat COVID-19,” Abbott said.

On Wednesday, Abbott was in Arlington after the first coronavirus-related death in North Texas was reported from a resident of a retirement center in the city. The governor said he worked with federal officials in order to provide an appropriate response due to the fact that senior citizens or residents with underlying health conditions are at a higher risk when it comes to COVID-19.

He said a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention team was sent to the Texas Masonic Retirement Center to increase and improve infection control procedures.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources