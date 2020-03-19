DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Parkland Health & Hospital System has implemented a no visitor policy in the main hospital at 5200 Harry Hines Blvd., effective immediately.
Visitors are strongly discouraged at all of the health system’s outpatient specialty clinics and Community Oriented Primary Care health centers.
According to Parkland’s Chief Clinical Officer, Roberto de la Cruz, MD, “It is extremely important for the health of our patients, staff and the entire community that everyone heed the requests from Parkland to restrict visitors at our hospital and clinics. We understand that for many families with children out of school, this policy can pose a challenge, but it is vital that we restrict visitation to ensure that we keep people safe and healthy. We need the cooperation of all of our patients during this critical public health emergency.”
Additionally, the hospital is asking that people not come to Parkland’s Emergency Room or Urgent Care Emergency Center for COVID-19 testing. Drive through COVID-19 testing is available by appointment only for current Parkland patients who meet the medically necessary criteria with a Parkland physician’s order.
Parkland patients can contact the COVID-19 Patient Line at 214-590-8060.
As the number of confirmed coronavirus patients climbs in Dallas County, Parkland officials stress the necessity for everyone to follow city, county and federal guidelines for social distancing. People over age 60 and those with serious chronic health conditions should follow all precautions provided by the CDC.