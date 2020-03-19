DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Cowboys may have lost two key pieces to their secondary this offseason, but they have locked up Anthony Brown. The 2016 sixth-round pick has signed a three-year $15.5 million deal to remain with the team.
ESPN’s Todd Archer was the first to report the deal:
The Cowboys are bringing back cornerback Anthony Brown on a three-year deal, according to a source. Brown was limited to nine games last season because of a triceps injury. A sixth-round pick in 2016, Brown has four interceptions and three sacks, while… https://t.co/siIiblABH3
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 18, 2020
Brown only appeared in nine games last season due to a tricep injury.
In his four seasons in Dallas Brown has appeared in 54 games, starting in 36. He has four interceptions, 32 passes defended, 172 tackles, eight for loss, three sacks, and three forced fumbles.
Signing Brown helps the Cowboys stabilize a Cowboys defense that has lost four starters to free agency. Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, and Robert Quinn will all be playing for different teams in 2020.
The Cowboys also signed cornerback Maurice Canady on Wednesday to help add depth to a secondary that desperately needs it. Veteran linebacker Sean Lee and defensive tackle Gerald McCoy have also signed to the Cowboys so far in free agency. The team is likely not done in free agency, Spotrace estimates the team still has about $21 million left under the salary cap.