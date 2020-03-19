DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Cowboys backup quarterback, Cooper Rush will hold the clipboard behind Dak Prescott for another season. The 26-year-old has signed a restricted free agent tender worth $2.1 million dollars with the team.
Backup QB Cooper Rush has agreed to sign his restricted free agent tender worth $2.1 million with the Cowboys
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 18, 2020
Rush, who was an undrafted free agent in 2017 for the Cowboys out of Central Michigan, has completed just one pass for two yards in his three seasons with Dallas.
However, Rush has shown his potential in the pre-season where he has thrown for eight touchdowns and four interceptions totaling 1,154 yards in 11 preseason appearances. Rush also defended the backup position from 2018 fifth-round pick Mike White, who the Cowboys cut following the 2019 pre-season.
Despite his stellar performance in the pre-season, the Cowboys will likely look to add some depth at the quarterback position and bring in competition for Rush this training camp.