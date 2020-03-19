DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Cowboys have helped fortify the depth at the interior of their offensive line by bringing back veteran Joe Looney. Looney and the Cowboys have agreed to terms on a one-year deal.
ESPN’s Todd Archer is reporting the deal:
The Cowboys and center/guard Joe Looney have agreed on a one-year deal, according to multiple sources. Looney has started 20 games in his four seasons with the Cowboys, including all 16 in 2018 when he took over for Travis Frederick. Looney can play… https://t.co/7OPJ4YbWgC
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 19, 2020
Looney signed with the Cowboys as a key depth piece in 2016, and the 26-year-old has been there when the team needed him. He started all 16 games at center for the Cowboys back in 2018 in place of Travis Frederick, who sat out that campaign due to Guillain–Barre syndrome.
Looney returned to his reserve role for the team in 2019, however, filled in at times at both center and guard during the Cowboys injury-riddled season.
The 29-year-old has played in 91 NFL games with 30 for starts, 20 of which were with the Cowboys. Looney has spent time with the San Fransico 49ers, the Tennesse Titans, and The Dallas Cowboys in his 8 year NFL career.
Looney has been a small part of a flurry of free agency moves that will leave the Dallas Cowboys 2020 roster very different from the 2019 rosters. The team has lost Byron Jones, Jeff Heath, Maliek Collins, Robert Quinn, Randall Cobb, Jason Witten, and Xavier Su’a-Filo, all of which either started of filled in as stater during the 2019 season. In addition to Looney, the team has retained Sean Lee, Anthony Brown, Kai Forbath, Amari Cooper, Cooper Rush, Blake Jarwin, Darin Thompson and Dak Prescott. They have added veterans, Gerald McCoy and Maurice Canady.