



Like the rest of the NBA, the Dallas Mavericks season is on hiatus. The NBA suspended the season in an attempt to help slow the spread of the coronavirus and right now we don’t know when play will resume.

Earlier this week, players were told they can no longer practice together. “Social Distancing” is in full effect in the NBA, and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell sent out a video to remind fans to do the same.

Not only are they encouraging fans to practice “social distancing”, but Mavericks players are practicing it themselves.

Doncic has taken part in the “Toliet Paper Challenge”, which was issued to him by Miami Heat guard, Goran Dragic.

Mavi Kelber has taken up “Roomba Curling”:

Guards Seth Curry and Jalen Brunson have been setting up nightly video game streams with fans. There is also a Spotify playlist that players are adding their favorite music too.

The team Twitter account has gotten on board with “social distancing” and has reminded fans how best to stay healthy during this time:

In addition to fans staying healthy by “social distancing”, the Mavericks can use this time to get healthy. Doncic has had nagging wrist, thumb, and ankle injuries this season and will benefit from the downtime. Prior to those injuries, Doncic was averaging 30.4 points, 9.9 rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game.

Dwight Powell, who is recovering from a torn Achillies suffered on January 24th, will still probably not see action this season but will benefit from any delays to the 2021 season.

Seth Curry, Jalen Brunson, Kristaps Porzingis, and Dorian Finney-Smith will all surely benefit from time-off, and all should be healthy when the season resumes.