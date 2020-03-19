DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The coronavirus outbreak is shifting the way so many do business, and ride share companies are no exception.

From drivers who have been outfitted with gloves and disinfecting wipes to enhanced cleaning efforts and a new emphasis of deliveries — they’re working hard to adjust to the times.

Will Coleman, the CEO of Alto — a Dallas-based ride share company — was the only one in his office today.

“The last couple of days have been a bit crazy,” Coleman said. “As the entire world has kind of shifted in the way we work, our base demand for rides has declined significantly and so our entire business has kind of shifted to see how we can help people in deliveries.”

Coleman said his drivers are more than qualified for the task. They’ve undergone fingerprint background checks and drug tests. The company’s fleet of SUVS are being disinfected between each ride.

“Every car is outfitted with a HEPA filter which is the same filter that they use in hospitals to provide patients with clean air,” he said. “And real time video monitoring inside and outside of the car are huge differentiators.”

The CEO said he’s hopeful their efforts will help during this difficult time.

“This is going to be hard on a lot of companies, but in particular ones that may not have the liquidity to be able to survive multiple months of huge declines,” Coleman said. “We’re really excited to be a local business here in Dallas and be able to partner with a lot of other local businesses to help.”

Like most ride share companies, Alto operates off an app. They’ve since put out instructions on how to make a delivery:

1. Complete your purchases: Complete any required purchases for your delivery (if applicable) prior to your request as drivers cannot complete purchases for you at this time.

2. Designate your driver: Notify the party in possession of the items that a uniformed Alto driver will be collecting them. If you need to provide the name of your driver, you can do this after you submit your pickup request. Scroll down on the confirmation screen to find this information.

3. Request your Alto: Using your app, request pick-up wherever your items are and drop-off wherever you’d like your items to go.

4. Designate Trip as a Delivery: “Add Location Details” when requesting your Alto to specify that the trip is a delivery by simply beginning your note with “DELIVERY.” Additionally, add any other instructions here.

5. When in doubt, give us a call: You can reach us at any time via phone at 1-888-307-0174. Once you have submitted your request, you can also call your driver directly through the app.