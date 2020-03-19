



Mark Cuban and the Dallas Mavericks are continuing to step up in all the right ways amid the coronavirus crisis that’s hitting close to home.

Speaking to CNN Wednesday evening, Cuban revealed his latest way of helping those who are “putting their lives on the line” to treat both confirmed and potential COVID-19 patients.

The Mavericks owner said he and the team have set up a program to pay for daycare for the children of healthcare workers in order to give those workers a peace of mind as they continue to battle this outbreak.

“You’ve got folks like healthcare workers who aren’t getting near the credit for putting their lives on the line. We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, some of our players, where we’re going to pay for daycare for healthcare workers, so people can go to work knowing their kids are taken care of,” Cuban told CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time.

Cuban also said this program is also an opportunity to create jobs due to the staffing needed to watch those children.

“Those daycare workers, we’re going to work with different organizations that can check them out and all that. But that’s going to be new jobs, as well. So people who may not have had jobs before, now will not only be able to get jobs but will have them working with daycare organizations so that healthcare workers can go to work knowing their kids are okay,” Cuban said.

This new program comes after Cuban and the Mavericks announced they are going to pay hourly gameday employees at American Airlines Center who are forced to miss work due to the NBA season being suspended.

Last week, Cuban also said he was going to reimburse his employees who buy breakfast or lunch at locally-owned businesses as a way to support those businesses that are suffering due to strict restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars, nightclubs and more.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they are donating $100,000 to area non-profits and food banks.