NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 11 North Texas counties.
A Tornado Watch is in effect until 10 PM Thursday night across the northeast portion of North Texas. Isolated tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail will all be possible with the strongest storms. #txwx #dfwwx pic.twitter.com/rnQ8Gtukmb
— NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) March 19, 2020
The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Mar. 19 for the following counties:
- Collin County
- Delta County
- Fannin County
- Grayson County
- Hopkins County
- Hunt County
- Kaufman County
- Lamar County
- Rains County
- Rockwall County
- Van Zandt County
