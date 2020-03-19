Filed Under:Collin County, Delta County, Fannin County, Grayson County, Hopkins County, hunt county, Kaufman County, Lamar County, North Texas, Rains County, Rockwall County, severe weather, Texas, tornado, Tornado Watch, Van Zandt County, Weather


NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 11 North Texas counties.

The tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Mar. 19 for the following counties:

  • Collin County
  • Delta County
  • Fannin County
  • Grayson County
  • Hopkins County
  • Hunt County
  • Kaufman County
  • Lamar County
  • Rains County
  • Rockwall County
  • Van Zandt County

For continued CBS 11 weather coverage, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply