FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — In the digital age, information is always at our fingertips — but not everything you read online is factual.

CBS 11 talked to Dr. Minh Nghi with Texas Health Fort Worth about a range of topics on COVID-19 from how it compares to the flu to whether or not pets can transmit it.

When it comes to concerns that the virus was created by people and was deliberately released, Dr. Nghi told CBS 11 there are many theories.

“What we do know is it likely originated in China in Wuhan, in the surrounding areas,” Dr. Nghi said. “With the jet age and travel being as easy as it is, it’s very easy to spread from country to country.”

The doctor said research points in that direction.

“Now whether it was created in a lab, or came from animal origin and jumped to humans as a mutation, or whatever other theory there is, I think it’s early days and it’s really hard to say at this point,” Nghi continued.

CBS 11 also asked the doctor about the face masks that have become a hot commodity and if they really offer protection.

“Depending on the kind of face mask you use, it can offer some limited protection,” he said. “But the thing is, if you wear a face mask continuously what we’ve discovered is that they become too moist from your breath, for example, they don’t filter as well.”

When it comes to the flu, Dr. Nghi was asked how the two really compare. He said that while the flu is more prevalent, COVID-19 is more contagious.

“People that have it can spread it so easy, so much easier than the flu,” he said. “That is why we’re having these recommendations for social distancing.”

When it comes to pets and whether or not they can get their owners sick, Dr. Nghi said there’s really only one way that can happen.

“The only concern is if the pet is exposed to the virus, the droplets can land on their fur,” Dr. Nghi explained. “If you pick it up from the fur, then that could be a point of transmission.”