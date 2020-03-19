



Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was in Arlington Wednesday afternoon after the first coronavirus-related death was reported in North Texas.

A total of three people who tested positive for COVID-19 have died statewide.

Governor Abbott says everyone who came in contact recently with Patrick James and his wife, who lived at this Arlington facility, will be tested for COVID-19.

“That would include everybody at the Masonic Retirement Center,” said Abbott.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley says James went to a hospital Thursday, was tested for the virus Saturday, and died early Monday.

His positive test came back Tuesday.

The CDC is now sending a special team there.

“They talked about the need to increase and improve the infection control procedures at the Masonic Retirement Center,” Gov. Abbott saiid.

On Thursday, the Governor says he will announce new statewide restrictions on restaurants, bars, and other locations, after hearing from local leaders.

That’s because he says the number of people impacted by COVID-19 in Texas has changed since last Friday.

“On the day I made my disaster declaration, there were zero deaths. Now, there are three. Since I declared my disaster declaration, the number of cases impacted have more than doubled,” he said.

Governor Abbott said he still needs to nail down the number of hospital beds the state has available, but that after speaking with healthcare executives Tuesday, they concluded they have enough, and the same goes for medical equipment.

“They felt satisfied with the number, but we always have a need for more. I have been in conversations with federal officials at the highest level to make sure that Texas will be receiving more ventilators and respirators.”

By the end of the week, he says the state will be able to administer up to 20,000 COVID-19 tests per week.

Those without health insurance who are told to have a test, can call 2-1-1, and be directed to a low or no cost provider.

Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources