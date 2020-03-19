Comments
RED OAK, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – A Red Oak firefighter has tested negative for coronavirus after showing symptoms of illness after reporting to work.
RED OAK, Texas (CBDFW.COM) – A Red Oak firefighter has tested negative for coronavirus after showing symptoms of illness after reporting to work.
Fire Chief Ben Blanton told CBS 11 News that all eight of the man’s fellow quarantined firefighters were sent home to their families.
“I know that many of you have been praying for our personnel. I want to personally thank you for the prayers for our members during this challenging time,” said Blanton.
None of the firefighters in quarantine were symptomatic, according to Blanton but since they are the first line of defense on emergency operations, he said set things up to house them at city facilities until the results came back.