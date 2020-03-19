



– As a health precaution and to minimize contact between the public and Texas Lottery Claim Center staff, all Texas Lottery Claim Centers are closed until further notice due to COVID-19, the Texas Lottery announced Thursday.

“The health and safety of our employees, players and vendors is and will remain our highest priority,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We will continue to monitor the developments of this situation day-by-day, while working with the Office of the Governor and other state officials to determine an appropriate time to reopen our Claim Centers.”

All winning scratch and draw game tickets with prizes of up to $5 million can now be claimed via mail.

The ticket must be postmarked on or prior to the claim expiration date and should be mailed to:

Texas Lottery Commission

ATTN: Austin Claim Center

PO Box 16600

Austin, TX 78761-6600.

The Lottery says to allow 4-6 weeks for mail-in claims to be processed.

For additional information, and for mail-in claim forms, click here.

All Lotto Texas, Powerball and Mega Millions grand or jackpot prizes regardless of the amount, all prizes paid out in annuity payments, and any prize greater than $5 million will be processed by appointment only at the Texas Lottery Commission headquarters in Austin.

To schedule an appointment, lottery prize winners can call 512-344-5049 or email ClaimantProcessingAlert@lottery.state.tx.us.

Prizes of $599 or less may continue to be paid by any Texas Lottery retailer.

The Texas Lottery Commission says it remains operational, with as much staff as possible telecommuting from home.

At this time, Texas Lottery drawings will continue to be held as scheduled and Texas Lottery games can be purchased at Texas Lottery retailers, where available.

