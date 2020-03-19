Full Bellies and Full Hearts at Patriot Sandwich CompanyAt Patriot Sandwich Company you can share a meal, share a story, and take in some history. The military-themed deli is covered in memorabilia. When it comes to honoring veterans they don't stop there... A part of every purchase made also goes to a veteran in need.

Fort Worth's Colonial Set To Be First PGA Tournament After Coronavirus CancellationsSince there is no guarantee it will be played, so the decision’s been made to hold off on building grandstands and tents.

RAW: Gov. Abbott Imposes Statewide Restrictions For 2 Weeks, No Gatherings Of 10 Or MoreTexas Gov. Greg Abbott has imposed statewide restrictions on school, restaurants, bars, gyms, clubs and more in an effort to combat the continuing spread of COVID-19.

