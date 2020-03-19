DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The Texas University Interscholastic League (UIL) announced Thursday that it was extending its suspension on all sanctioned activities because of the Coronavirus outbreak. All contests, practices, rehearsals, and workouts will remain suspended until further notice. The earliest UIL activities could resume is May 4th, 2020.
UIL Announces Extended Suspension of All UIL Activities
PRESS RELEASE ➡️ https://t.co/2CNIIKIWsK#UILState pic.twitter.com/DImhD1HwMJ
— Texas UIL (@uiltexas) March 19, 2020
“We are working diligently on contingency plans to conduct state championships in each of the activities that have been suspended,” said UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt. “While the immediate future is unclear, we are committed to providing these much-desired activities to all Texas students and will prepare for all possible outcomes, including extended school closures.”
The UIL will allow its member schools a reasonable acclimatization period for rehearsals and practices to occur but did indicate that all “decisions remain flexible and will be consistent with the advice of local, state and federal officials.”
On Thursday Texas Governor Greg Abbott said all schools will be closed starting Friday and continue until April 3rd. “No one responds to challenges better than Texans. Let’s muster our traditional Texas spirit and together, defeat COVID-19,” Abbott said.