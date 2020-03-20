Comments
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that all massage establishments in the state will close at midnight until April 3.
The closure is intended to help slow the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Texas Department of Licensing & Regulation has also temporarily closed its test centers due to COVID-19.
All reschedule rules and no-show policies are relaxed through April 30.
Applicants who are unable to make it to their exams and reported as no-shows will be allowed to reschedule at no cost.
