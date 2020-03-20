DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – After losing several starters on the defensive side of the ball this free agency, the Dallas Cowboys have held on to some depth at the linebacker position on Thursday, striking one-year deals with linebackers Joe Thomas and Justin March.
Todd Archer of ESPN first reported the news:
The Cowboy are re-signing linebacker Joe Thomas to a one-year deal, according to a source. He can play all three linebacker spots and can be a valuable special teams' contributor. https://t.co/RrXXNhp05G
— Todd Archer (@toddarcher) March 19, 2020
Thomas has played in 25 games for the Cowboys over the last two season racking up 47 tackles, on for a loss, and a forced fumble.
Thomas spent four years with new Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy in Green Bay before signing with the Cowboys in 2018.
He was not the only linebacker brought back on a one-year deal Thursday, the Cowboys also re-signed Justin March.
March has played in 39 games in his three seasons with the Dallas, amassing 16 tackles, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble. However, he has been a key piece on Special Teams during his time with the team.