DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — As the coronavirus pandemic evolves, Galleria Dallas announced Friday it will temporarily close immediately.
Galleria Dallas ownership and management made the decision pursuant to federal, state and local public health guidelines.
“We love this city and its people. They have made Galleria Dallas what it is today – a place for people to gather, to celebrate, to simply enjoy all the benefits this amazing region has to offer. Therefore, we don’t make this decision lightly. It is important to the management and ownership of Galleria Dallas that we serve as community leaders in helping our nation quell the spread of this pervasive virus. Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one of us to BE the solution, together.”
Retailers and restaurants with their own exterior shopping center entrance have the option to remain open. The Grill on the Alley and Grand Lux are open for takeout orders.
Nordstrom will continue curb-side pick-up from their Level 1 Green Garage entry.
“Because we know families count on us, we hope to share resources on our website and social media channels to help our neighbors weather this difficult time. We are working with non-profit organizations in our neighborhood and have compiled a preliminary list of places equipped to help our families get through the challenges which face us. This list will be posted on our website and updated frequently.”
Officials said they will continue to evaluate the situation and will announce a reopening date as soon “as it is safe to do so.”
