As the coronavirus pandemic evolves, Galleria Dallas announced Friday it will temporarily close immediately.

Galleria Dallas ownership and management made the decision pursuant to federal, state and local public health guidelines.

“We love this city and its people. They have made Galleria Dallas what it is today – a place for people to gather, to celebrate, to simply enjoy all the benefits this amazing region has to offer. Therefore, we don’t make this decision lightly. It is important to the management and ownership of Galleria Dallas that we serve as community leaders in helping our nation quell the spread of this pervasive virus. Ultimately, it’s up to each and every one of us to BE the solution, together.”