



– School closures due to the coronavirus have left many parents wondering, “What now? How will my child be able to get a good quality education at home?”

Inside Amy Walding’s home, it’s business as usual.

All four of her children are homeschooled.

She made the decision six years ago.

“I first took them out because we wanted to be able to travel and my husband speaks a lot and travels all over the country,” she said.

Amy’s husband is Green Beret John Wayne Walding.

“We wanted to be able to go with him,” she said. “I thought that our homeschool should look like a classroom. That our schedule should look like what they do at school. I think my biggest breakthrough was as long as they’re learning, then that’s the whole point.”

So now, her kids learn in all different ways at their own pace.

They get in their state required subjects, but also take time for life skills, physical activity and their special interests such learning a musical instrument or foreign language.

“I think it’s a great thing,” Amy’s son Sam, a freshman, said. “ I have an autism diagnosis. I struggled a lot in public school with the whole schedule and all that. Now that I’m homeschooled, I can do things free form you know.”

“There’s so much flexibility so it makes it a lot easier to just kind of roll with it,” Amy said.

“My biggest piece of advice is there are going to be days where they didn’t get anything out of what you did, but then there are going to be days when you feel like you conquered the world. So give yourself some grace.”

