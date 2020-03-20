



The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mark Cuban, Luka Dončić and Dwight Powell have teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/6yBsKCs7f5 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

“You’ve got folks like healthcare workers who aren’t getting near the credit for putting their lives on the line. We just finished a program with the Mavs and Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell, some of our players, where we’re going to pay for daycare for healthcare workers, so people can go to work knowing their kids are taken care of,” Cuban told CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time.

Cuban also said this program is also an opportunity to create jobs due to the staffing needed to watch those children.

“Those daycare workers, we’re going to work with different organizations that can check them out and all that. But that’s going to be new jobs, as well. So people who may not have had jobs before, now will not only be able to get jobs but will have them working with daycare organizations so that healthcare workers can go to work knowing their kids are okay,” Cuban said.

This new program comes after Cuban and the Mavericks announced they are going to pay hourly gameday employees at American Airlines Center who are forced to miss work due to the NBA season being suspended.

Last week, Cuban also said he was going to reimburse his employees who buy breakfast or lunch at locally-owned businesses as a way to support those businesses that are suffering due to strict restrictions imposed on restaurants, bars, nightclubs and more.

On Wednesday, the Mavericks announced they are donating $100,000 to area non-profits and food banks.