PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Plano police officer tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, the city confirmed.
According to the city, it is believed that the officer “likely contracted” coronavirus during work-related travel to a different state.
Officials said the officer worked for a couple of hours at the office last Friday but has been quarantined at their home since then. The officer tested positive on Wednesday and did not need to be hospitalized, the city said.
Officials said said they are currently working to get testing for other employees who traveled to the same area, along with sanitizing workplace areas.
There are now 18 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and one death. A 64-year-old Plano man was the first coronavirus-related death reported in the county and the second in North Texas.
On Thursday, the Dallas Police Department also confirmed a positive case of coronavirus in one of its officers. That officer is currently isolated and is doing well, according to the department.