CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Nurses at one hospital in Texas are offering a simple plea to residents during the continuing growth of the coronavirus outbreak: “We stay here for you, please stay home for us!”
The picture was taken by ICU nurses at Bay Area Hospital in Corpus Christi as they look to do their part in preventing the further spread of COVID-19.
This message came as Gov. Greg Abbott imposed statewide restrictions Thursday afternoon for two weeks. He declared that every Texan must avoid social gatherings of 10 or more people and that the dine-in areas of restaurants, bars, clubs and more must close.
Abbott made it clear that this isn’t a “shelter in place” order as residents are still able to go out if needed, such as to go to the grocery store.
Health officials have recommended that residents stay at their homes in order to avoid further spread, and healthcare workers, like the Bay Area Hospital nurses, are in agreement.
As more testing for COVID-19 is made available, officials are expecting the number of confirmed cases throughout the U.S. to increase significantly.