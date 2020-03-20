1 Dead After Crash Involving 18-Wheeler In Collin County One person is dead after a crash involving an 18-wheeler in the Collin County city of Melissa early Friday morning.

Texas Chef Dealing With COVID-19 Restrictions: "I've Got A Lot Of People Who Rely On Us"A North Texas chef is speaking out about how he is coping with changes brought about because of COVID-19, and how he's trying to keep employees on the payroll.