Comments
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Wise Health System is asking for the community’s help sewing 2,500 masks to combat a worldwide shortage of medical masks impacting the hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.
WISE COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Wise Health System is asking for the community’s help sewing 2,500 masks to combat a worldwide shortage of medical masks impacting the hospital amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The hospital will provide packets including specific directions for compliance and the preferred mask template. It even shared a “how-to” tutorial on Facebook about making the masks.
The materials and packets are available for pickup starting at 4 p.m. Friday.
The hospital asked those looking to help to park in the ER parking lot to the left of the entrance and walk to the entrance in order to not block the front of the entrance.
Currently, there aren’t any confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Wise County.
Latest Coronavirus News | Coronavirus Resources