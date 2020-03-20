TARRANT COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Tarrant County Public Health officials reported 10 new positive COVID-19 cases in Tarrant County Friday, as well as two recoveries.
The total number of positive cases in Tarrant County now stands at 29.
The new positive cases are in:
- Arlington (4)
- Euless (1)
- Fort Worth (2)
- Keller (1)
- Lakeside (2)
“We are interviewing these new patients, identifying places they’ve traveled to and reaching out to others who may have been exposed,“ said Tarrant County Public Health Director Vinny Taneja. “Because of HIPAA laws regarding the confidentiality of health information, we are not allowed to provide any other details,” he said.
Future positive cases won’t be announced via news releases, but will be posted at coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com. This page will include a breakdown by city, cases, deaths and recovered COVID-19 positive cases.
COVID-19 causes respiratory illness with cough, fever, and shortness of breath, and may lead to bronchitis and severe pneumonia.
The United States now has more than 10,000 reported cases of COVID-19. TCPH reminds everyone to continue to follow basic preventive measures to protect from COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Stay home when you are sick. If you have trouble breathing, or a persistent fever, call your primary care provider.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue or your sleeve.
- Frequently clean and disinfect touched objects and surfaces.
For more information visit coronavirus.tarrantcounty.com or call the information line at 817-248-6299.