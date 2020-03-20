  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A sign of the times and an in-your-face reminder during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Omni Dallas Hotel displayed “Wash Your Hands” on its 23-story LED-lighting system Friday night starting at sunset.

“Wash Your Hands” on Omni Dallas Hotel (credit: city of Dallas)

Throughout all of the coronavirus news being reported every day and every hour, those three words are some of the best and easiest advice in trying to avoid being infected.

Meantime, drive-through testing begins in Dallas for the public at the American Airlines Center Saturday, March 21 at 8:00 a.m. and will operate daily until 8:00 p.m.

The second location, at 9191 S Polk St. at Ellis Davis Field in South Dallas., will open at 8 a.m. Sunday, March 22.

