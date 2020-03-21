Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 61-year-old man is one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday evening by Collin County, he is the 11th case in Frisco.
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A 61-year-old man is one of four new cases of COVID-19 reported Saturday evening by Collin County, he is the 11th case in Frisco.
Officials said the man has no reported travel and that none of the new cases have underlying health conditions. All, however, are self isolating at home.
For more information about Frisco’s response to COVID-19, click here.