FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — Fort Worth police are asking for public assistance to identify a porch pirate.
At approximately 12:40 p.m. Mar. 13, surveillance footage caught the suspect — described as a Caucasian or Hispanic man — stealing a package from a house in the 300 block of San Marcos Drive.
The suspect was seen on video pretending to knock on the front door of the residence and waiting several seconds before grabbing the package and returning to his vehicle — a black four-door Ford Fusion.
Anyone with information on this suspect is asked to contact FWPD at 817-391-4712.