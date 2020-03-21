



Despite concerns, federal agencies and experts confirm the coronavirus is not likely traveling through the mail.

The New England Journal of Medicine released a study earlier this week finding the virus can be detected up to three hours in air droplets and up to three days on some surfaces.

Now, the World Health Organization shared this statement on its website:

“The risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, travelled, and exposed to different conditions and temperature is…low.”

And, in a joint news conference earlier this week, The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also reported evidence from China that shows COVID-19 is not transmitted through packages.

“If mail was the primary way of infection spread, we would have seen more infections popping in remote parts of the world. Instead we saw it among travelers…[who] came out of China before they got sick,” said CDC Deputy Director for Infectious Disease Dr. Jay Butler.

The federal agencies report mail travels through a variety of temperatures reducing the likelihood of transmission.

Scholars and professors at John Hopkins University and Yale University have also stated the threat is no different than getting take out food or buying groceries.