DENTON COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Denton County Public Health officials have reported six more positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the county’s total to 24.
The identities of the new cases have not been released; however, In a tweet released Saturday, DCPH broke down the locations and age ranges of all their cases.
Press Release: Six New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Denton County.
Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have reportedly had mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Symptoms may appear in as few as 2 days or as long as 14 days after exposure. However, some patients can have more severe symptoms, complications, and/or death.
The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:
- You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.
- Other symptoms have improved.
- At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.
For additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers, click here.