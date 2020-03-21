GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A man and woman have been arrested after abducting a child that was left inside a car outside a Garland convenience store Saturday morning.

At approximately 11 a.m. Mar. 21, police responded to the scene at 4400 Bass Pro Dr. When officers arrived, they learned that a woman left her one-year-old child inside her 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander while she went inside the store.

Officials said when the mother exited the store, she realized both her child and car were gone.

Surveillance video shows the mother parking her car and going inside. Within moments, a heavyset black female, wearing a maroon Texas A&M hoodie, black pants and slip-on shoes entered the car and fled the scene with the child.

The suspect was then seen driving around the building, picking up a thin black male, wearing a grey windbreaker style jacket with hoodie, dark sweat pants and white tennis shoes. Police believe both were working together in conjunction with the crime.

Detectives shortly discovered the stolen car was being financed and had a tracker inside, and with the assistance of the dealership, Garland and Dallas police officers were able to locate the vehicle in the Forest Lane Station Park and Ride parking lot in Dallas.

The child was found inside the vehicle unharmed.

DART Police were notified and found video showing the suspects approaching the train where the vehicle was abandoned. Both were later located at the LBJ/Central Station and taken into custody.

Both 20-year-old Alexya Tacole Cridell and 19-year-old Anthony Smith are currently in the Garland Jail where they face a charge of aggravated kidnapping.

Police said Cridell still had the keys to the stolen car at the time of her arrest.