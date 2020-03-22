WATCHDallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Announces 'Stay At Home' Order
Filed Under:Border, Canada, Coronavirus, Covid-19, Health, Mexico, Texas, Trump, u.s., United States

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A Trump administration official says illegal border crossings have dropped by half as the strictest U.S.-Mexico border policies yet went into place amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Anyone caught crossing the border illegally is to be immediately returned back to Mexico or Canada, according to the new restrictions based on an order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday.

According Mark Morgan, the acting head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the decision applies to all migrants.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

