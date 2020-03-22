Comments
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — One person is dead after losing control of their car and crashing into a concrete barrier in Arlington Sunday morning.
At 11:22 a.m. Mar. 22, police responded to a single-vehicle crash at IH 20 and SH 360.
Investigators believe the vehicle — a 4-door passenger sedan — was traveling westbound on IH 20 to go northbound on SH 360 when it, for an unknown reason, lost control.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified at this time.
There were no other occupants in the car.
